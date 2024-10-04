25 C
Assam Governor administers oath to new commissioners of ASCRTPS

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Oct 3: Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya administered the oath of office to Ranjan Kumar Chakraborty and Bimal Chand Oswal as commissioners for the Assam State Commission for Right to Public Services (ASCRTPS) at a solemn function held at Raj Bhavan on Thursday.

Earlier, chief secretary to the government of Assam, Ravi Kota, sought the Governor’s permission to commence the ceremony.

The swearing-in ceremony was attended by chief commissioner of ASCRTPS Dr Sujoy Lal Thaosen, commissioner and secretary to the Governor of Assam SS Meenakshi Sundaram, secretary ARTPPG Manita Borgohain, along with senior officers of the state government.

