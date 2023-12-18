Assam Governor Gulab Chand Kataria Commends Lachit Barphukan’s Heroism And Patriotism

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Dec 17: Assam Governor Gulab Chand Kataria on Saturday lauded the indomitable spirit and patriotism of Lachit Barphukan, recognising him as a great hero whose legacy continues to inspire citizens to work for the protection of “Maa Bharati.”

He said this while attended the concluding ceremony of the 15-month long celebration of the 400th birth anniversary of Bir Lachit Barphukan and 11th triennial state conference of Bharatiya Itihas Sankalan Samiti, Assam at Borbari here in Guwahati.

“Lachit Barphukan was a great hero whose unwavering patriotism inspires all the countrymen to work for the protection of Maa Bharati”, he added.

Commending, Lachit’s heroic efforts in safeguarding Assam from Mughal invasions, Kataria said that Lachit not only defeated the Mughals but also protected and preserved the state’s rich cultural and historical legacy.

Expressing his appreciation for the organisation’s efforts in organising competitions on Lachit at various levels, the Governor noted that this serves as a testament to rejoice in Lachit’s victory and allow the upcoming generation to feel the essence of the legacy he left behind.

He further emphasised the importance of recalling and celebrating the past to gain a deeper understanding of the present.

Furthermore, the Governor underscored the significance of translating the tales of India’s rich history and its numerous heroes who have demonstrated great patriotism over time.

“These translations play a crucial role in comprehending the nation’s heritage and understanding the contributions of these heroes beyond a limited scope,” he suggested.

He said that India has great history and no one has been able to erase it, adding, “Even after almost a thousand years of dominance by foreign rules, we are still deeply connected to our culture and literature. Our children should be taught history as it was, because only when a nation knows it’s real past and true history, it gets the right direction for the future”.

The Governor also hailed the efforts of Bharatiya Itihas Sankalan Samiti for conducting the conference and urged upon them to continue its role as an educational organisation.

Rastriya Sangathan Mantri of Akhil Bharatiya Itihas Sankalan Yojna Dr Balmukund Pandey, national general secretary Hemant Dhing Majumdar, vice chancellor of Cotton University Prof Ramesh Chandra Deka along with a host of other dignitaries were also present in the function.