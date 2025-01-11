16 C
Guwahati
Sunday, January 12, 2025
type here...

Assam Govt acts against finfluencer for misleading heritage remarks

The controversy erupted after a clip from the podcast, where Kar discussed alleged "tantric practices" in Assam's Mayong village, surfaced online.

Assam
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

HT Digital

GUWAHATI, Jan 11: The Assam Government has taken strong exception to comments made by financial influencer Abhishek Kar about the state’s traditions and history in a recent podcast, directing the police to initiate appropriate action, a press release said on Saturday.

- Advertisement -

The controversy erupted after a clip from the podcast, where Kar discussed alleged “tantric practices” in Assam’s Mayong village, surfaced online.

Related Posts:

Top 10 Foods To Have In Assam
Top 10 Foods To Have In Assam
Different Types of Pitha Made in Magh Bihu
Different Types of Pitha Made in Magh Bihu
Affordable and Romantic Honeymoon Destinations in Northeast India
Affordable and Romantic Honeymoon Destinations in Northeast India
7 Oldest Countries in the World
7 Oldest Countries in the World
Honeymoon Destinations To Visit In India Under Rs 50,000
Honeymoon Destinations To Visit In India Under Rs 50,000
View all stories

The Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) flagged the matter on the micro-blogging site X, stating, “A video from a YouTube channel, named Riya Upreti, is in circulation where an individual named Abhishek Kar is seen making unacceptable comments on Assam’s history and traditions. Appropriate action may be initiated against the said individual for spreading misinformation.”

Responding to the directive, Assam Director General of Police (DGP) G P Singh replied on X, “Noted Sir. Lawful action shall be taken. Warm regards.”

The DGP also confirmed that the state’s Crime Investigation Department (CID) has been tasked with taking lawful action against Kar.

- Advertisement -

In the podcast clip, Kar, who was invited as a guest, commented on Mayong village in Assam’s Morigaon district.

Known for its historical association with mysticism and folk medicine, Mayong has long captured the imagination of locals and tourists.

However, Kar’s remarks went beyond the region’s traditional narrative, claiming that women in Mayong possess powers to transform visitors into animals and later exploit them through “tantric practices.”

These comments have drawn sharp criticism across Assam, with social media platforms amplifying the outrage.

- Advertisement -

Many Assamese users described Kar’s statements as derogatory and misrepresentative of the state’s rich cultural heritage.

Abhishek Kar, a prominent “finfluencer,” is widely known for his videos on stock market strategies, trading, and financial advice.

His YouTube channel boasts 1.86 million subscribers, while his Instagram account has a staggering 2.9 million followers.

While Kar is celebrated in financial circles for his expertise, his comments on Assam have sparked a backlash, leading to demands for accountability.

- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

Assam reports 1st HMPV case in 10-month-old

The Hills Times -
Top 10 Foods To Have In Assam Different Types of Pitha Made in Magh Bihu Affordable and Romantic Honeymoon Destinations in Northeast India 7 Oldest Countries in the World Honeymoon Destinations To Visit In India Under Rs 50,000