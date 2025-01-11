Assam Govt acts against finfluencer for misleading heritage remarks

HT Digital

GUWAHATI, Jan 11: The Assam Government has taken strong exception to comments made by financial influencer Abhishek Kar about the state’s traditions and history in a recent podcast, directing the police to initiate appropriate action, a press release said on Saturday.

- Advertisement -

The controversy erupted after a clip from the podcast, where Kar discussed alleged “tantric practices” in Assam’s Mayong village, surfaced online.

Top 10 Foods To Have In Assam Different Types of Pitha Made in Magh Bihu Affordable and Romantic Honeymoon Destinations in Northeast India 7 Oldest Countries in the World Honeymoon Destinations To Visit In India Under Rs 50,000 View all stories

The Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) flagged the matter on the micro-blogging site X, stating, “A video from a YouTube channel, named Riya Upreti, is in circulation where an individual named Abhishek Kar is seen making unacceptable comments on Assam’s history and traditions. Appropriate action may be initiated against the said individual for spreading misinformation.”

Responding to the directive, Assam Director General of Police (DGP) G P Singh replied on X, “Noted Sir. Lawful action shall be taken. Warm regards.”

The DGP also confirmed that the state’s Crime Investigation Department (CID) has been tasked with taking lawful action against Kar.

Noted Sir. Lawful action shall be taken. Warm regards. https://t.co/igk4O2rjgp — GP Singh (@gpsinghips) January 10, 2025 - Advertisement -

In the podcast clip, Kar, who was invited as a guest, commented on Mayong village in Assam’s Morigaon district.

Known for its historical association with mysticism and folk medicine, Mayong has long captured the imagination of locals and tourists.

However, Kar’s remarks went beyond the region’s traditional narrative, claiming that women in Mayong possess powers to transform visitors into animals and later exploit them through “tantric practices.”

These comments have drawn sharp criticism across Assam, with social media platforms amplifying the outrage.

- Advertisement -

Many Assamese users described Kar’s statements as derogatory and misrepresentative of the state’s rich cultural heritage.

Abhishek Kar, a prominent “finfluencer,” is widely known for his videos on stock market strategies, trading, and financial advice.

His YouTube channel boasts 1.86 million subscribers, while his Instagram account has a staggering 2.9 million followers.

While Kar is celebrated in financial circles for his expertise, his comments on Assam have sparked a backlash, leading to demands for accountability.