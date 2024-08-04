28 C
Assam Govt aims to reduce school dropout rate through new measures in Barpeta

Assam
HT Digital

GUWAHATI, Aug 4: The Assam Government has brought attention to the significant concern of elevated dropout rates in school education, Education Minister Ranoj Pegu said on Saturday.

Addressing the concern, Pegu mentioned that the government has focused its intervention on the Barpeta district.

Taking to the micro-blogging site X, the Education Minister stated, “High drop out rate in school education is a serious concern for the Assam Government.”

Pegu also elaborated on his trip to Barpeta, during which he assessed the dropout situation and instructed district officials to focus on Foundational Literacy and Numeracy (FLN) as well as the rationalization of teachers.

“Barpeta being an affected district, I reviewed the dropout scenario in Barpeta today and instructed district officials to focus on Foundational Literacy & Numeracy (FLN) and Teacher rationalisation”, the Education Minister added.

Pegu further praised the dedication of 30 retired teachers who have willingly enrolled in the Vidyanjali program for devoting their time and knowledge to schools in the Char area, thereby bolstering the government’s efforts to improve educational outcomes.

10 Facts About Ahom Dynasty's Moidams In Assam
Top 10 Tourist Places in Hyderabad
7 Exciting Things To Do At Kaziranga National Park
10 Sites Recently Added To UNESCO World Heritage List
Discover 8 Stunning Canyons in India
