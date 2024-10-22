Minister Pegu inaugurates 3rd Regional Conference on ULLAS in Guwahati

HT Digital

GUWAHATI, Oct 22: Assam Education Minister Ranoj Pegu has inaugurated the 3rd Regional Conference on ULLAS (Understanding of Lifelong Learning for All in Society) at the Assam Administrative Staff College, the Education Minister announced on Tuesday.

- Advertisement -

The event, organized by the Cell for National Center for Literacy (CNCL) under the National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT), New Delhi, brought together participants from eight northeastern states, as well as from West Bengal and Jharkhand.

Taking to the micro-blogging site X, Pegu stated, “ULLAS–Understanding of Lifelong Learning for All in Society, or the New India Literacy Programme (NILP), is a centrally sponsored initiative by the Government of India aimed at educating adults who missed formal schooling.”

ULLAS–Understanding of Lifelong Learning for All in Society, or the New India Literacy Programme (NILP), is a centrally sponsored initiative by the Government of India aimed at educating adults who missed formal schooling. Guided by #NEP2020 , ULLAS believes that education has no… pic.twitter.com/Hd4mJYRyuI — Ranoj Pegu (@ranojpeguassam) October 22, 2024

Guided by the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, the programme focused on foundational literacy, numeracy, vocational skills, and continuing education, emphasizing that learning is a lifelong process.

Minister Pegu further highlighted the significance of ULLAS in empowering adults through education, particularly in remote and underdeveloped areas.

- Advertisement -

“Education has no age limit. ULLAS is a powerful initiative to ensure that everyone, regardless of age, has access to literacy and learning opportunities,” Pegu added.

The conference saw the participation of several key figures in education, including Mrs. Archana Sharma Awasthi, Joint Secretary, School Education & Literacy, Ministry of Education, Government of India; Dr. Flourette G Dkhar from the North East Regional Institute of Education (NERIE), Shillong; and Prof. Usha Sharma, In-Charge of CNCL, NCERT.

The gathering also included senior officials from the Assam Education Department, who discussed strategies for the successful implementation of ULLAS in the region, ensuring that the programme reaches those most in need of educational support.