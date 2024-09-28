26 C
Guwahati
Saturday, September 28, 2024
Assam Govt ensures fair prices for farmers by procuring paddy at MSP

Assam
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
HT Digital

GUWAHATI, Sept 28: The Assam Government has ensured that farmers across the state receive fair prices for their produce through the procurement of paddy at the Minimum Support Price (MSP), Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) announced on Saturday.

Taking to the micro-blogging site X, the CMO showcased the successful story of Govind Bora, a progressive farmer from the Dibrugarh district.

The CMO wrote, “The Govt. of Assam, led by HCM Dr. @himantabiswa, has implemented significant measures to ensure that farmers receive fair prices by procuring paddy at the Minimum Support Price (MSP).”

Bora, who cultivates paddy on approximately 70 bighas of agricultural land, has benefitted immensely from the government’s MSP procurement program.

Additionally, by selling his produce to the government at a guaranteed price, Bora has been able to achieve financial stability and expand his farming operations.

The video accompanying the post illustrated Bora’s journey and how he, like many other farmers in Assam, has gained from the state’s farmer-friendly policies.

“Shri Govind Bora, a progressive farmer from Dibrugarh district, cultivates a substantial quantity of paddy on approx. 70 bighas of agricultural land and benefits significantly by selling his produce to the government at the MSP”, the Chief Minister’s Office added.

The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in
