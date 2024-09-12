30 C
Assam Govt Introduces Public Examination Act

Assam
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
September 12, Thursday: In a significant move towards promoting transparency and fairness in the recruitment process, the Assam government has introduced the Public Examination Act. This new legislation is designed to ensure that all recruitment examinations in the state are conducted in a fair, transparent, and efficient manner, reducing the scope for malpractices and corruption.

The Assam Public Examination Act aims to provide a legal framework to handle issues related to cheating, question paper leaks, and other malpractices that have plagued recruitment examinations in the past. Under the provisions of the Act, strict penalties, including fines and imprisonment, will be imposed on individuals or groups found guilty of compromising the integrity of public examinations. The Act also includes provisions for the debarment of candidates found guilty of malpractice from future examinations for a specific period.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma emphasized that the introduction of this Act is a step towards restoring public confidence in the recruitment process. He stated, “The Act will act as a deterrent to those who attempt to disrupt the fairness of the examination process. It is our commitment to provide a level playing field to every aspirant and ensure that merit is the sole criterion for selection.”

The government plans to establish an Examination Monitoring Cell to oversee the implementation of the Act and ensure strict adherence to its provisions. This cell will be responsible for conducting inspections, handling complaints, and initiating investigations in cases of suspected malpractices.

Educationists and employment experts have lauded the move, viewing it as a progressive step towards achieving a more transparent and accountable recruitment system. The Public Examination Act is expected to strengthen Assam’s recruitment infrastructure, paving the way for a fairer and more merit-based selection process.

