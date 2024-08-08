Assam Govt launches ‘Nijut Moina’ scheme to fight against child marriage

HT Digital

GUWAHATI, Aug 8: The Assam Government has launched the implementation of a program aimed at reducing child marriage, which will include the provision of monthly stipends for all female students ranging from Class 11 to post-graduation, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma informed on Thursday.

The cabinet has approved the ‘Nijut Moina’ scheme, which is set to benefit approximately 1 million individuals, with a budget allocation of Rs 1,500 crore designated for its implementation.

The financial assistance will be provided in the following manner on a monthly basis for a duration of 10 months.

Girl students enrolled in Higher Secondary, Degree First Year and PG First Year of Government and Venture Schools, Colleges and Universities irrespective of their economic status are eligible for this scheme.

The admission incentive will be granted to female students according to the following schedule:

For students enrolled in Class XI: ₹1,000 per month over a period of 10 months, totalling ₹10,000 For students enrolled in Graduation 1st year (B.A./B.Sc/B.Com): ₹1,250 per month over a period of 10 months, totalling ₹12,500 For students enrolled in Post Graduation 1st year (BEd/M.A./M.Sc/M.Com): ₹2,500 per month for a period of 10 months, totalling ₹25,000 (by merging Mobility grant under Pragyan Bharati scheme with Nijut Moina scheme)

However, for the current academic session, benefits can be availed for 9 months.

From the second year onwards, no application needs to be submitted. A certificate from the head of the institution, certifying her continuity in the institution will be sufficient for availing of benefits.

Notably, daughters of MLAs, MPs and ministers will not be eligible for the scheme.