Assam Govt launches road safety campaign for picnic season

HT Digital

GUWAHATI, Dec 10: In a proactive step to address road safety concerns amid foggy conditions and the busy picnic season, the Assam Government has launched a 45-day mission-mode initiative aimed at preventing road accidents, Chief Secretary Ravi Kota announced on Tuesday.

- Advertisement -

The campaign, set to commence on December 15, 2024, and continue until January 31, 2025, will reflect a coordinated effort to mitigate risks associated with reduced visibility and heightened traffic activity during the winter months.

https://twitter.com/CSAssam_/status/1866174144997707850

The meeting, held under the directives of Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, brought together Deputy Commissioners (DCs), Superintendents of Police (SPs), and District Transport Officers (DTOs), alongside the Director General of Police (DGP) G.P. Singh and other senior officials.

The deliberations focused on implementing targeted safety measures and fostering inter-departmental coordination to ensure road safety across the state.

DGP G.P. Singh also emphasized the invaluable nature of human life, urging all stakeholders to prioritize accident prevention.

- Advertisement -

Meanwhile, to this end, departments such as Transport, Excise, Public Works (PWD), the State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA), Health, and the National Highways and Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited (NHIDCL) have been directed to work in unison.

The campaign has also outlined a series of critical measures aimed at improving safety on Assam’s roads.

Additionally, a key focus will be the development and implementation of Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) tailored for foggy conditions and the increased vehicular activity typical of the picnic season.

Safety enhancements include the installation of portable hazard blinkers in accident-prone areas and the use of retro-reflective tapes on tree trunks, electric poles, and telephone poles to improve visibility for drivers.

- Advertisement -

Drivers will also be required to place reflective hazard triangles near parked vehicles in low-visibility areas. Additionally, a dedicated WhatsApp channel will provide real-time weather updates to ensure drivers are better prepared for challenging conditions.

Meanwhile, to manage the influx of travelers to popular recreational sites, district authorities will compile detailed lists of picnic spots and transit points to streamline traffic flow and reduce congestion.

Infrastructure improvements will also play a significant role, with NHIDCL and PWD tasked with repairing vulnerable road stretches and black spots.

Additionally, appropriate signage will be installed at construction sites and lane change points to alert drivers to potential hazards.

Simultaneously, enforcement agencies will crack down on illegal liquor sales at roadside establishments and ensure strict prohibition of alcohol consumption among drivers transporting picnickers.

Furthermore, checkpoints equipped with breath analyzers will be set up at picnic spots and other key locations to curb drunk driving.

Emergency medical services, including ambulances and medical teams, will be strategically stationed to respond swiftly to any accidents.