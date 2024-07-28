32 C
Assam Govt makes efforts to elevate Assamese as Classical Language

Taking to micro-blogging site X, Sarma stated, "Presently there are 6 classical languages in India. We are actively taking up the matter of Assamese being also recognised as a Classical language."

GUWAHATI, July 28: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced on Saturday that the state government is actively endeavouring to pursue the recognition of Assamese as a Classical Language in India.

Taking to micro-blogging site X, Sarma stated, “Presently there are 6 classical languages in India. We are actively taking up the matter of Assamese being also recognised as a Classical language.”

“We are working diligently to secure the status of a classical language for Assamese,” the Chief Minister said while sharing a video on his post.

The Chief Minister also mentioned that the Department of Culture, Government of India, recognizes languages as classical only if they meet certain fundamental criteria.

Sarma further emphasized his commitment to this cause, highlighting his ongoing efforts to elevate the Assamese language.

“I have been constantly trying to get Assamese the status of a classical language. And I think we can succeed in this direction at least someday,” he added.

