Guwahati
Wednesday, July 24, 2024
Assam govt recovers 167 sq km of land from encroachers in 3 years

Assam
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
HT Digital

GUWAHATI, July 24: Chief Minister of Assam Himanta Biswa Sarma announced on Wednesday that the state has managed to recover 167 square kilometers of land from encroachers in the last three years.

This regenerated zone is significantly bigger than the whole city of Chandigarh, he mentioned.

In a statement on micro-blogging site X, the Chief Minister credited the accomplishment to ongoing government initiatives and collaboration from a significant portion of the population.

He further stated while posting an image that portrayed the magnitude of the newly liberated land, “In the last 3 years, with consistent Govt efforts & cooperation from a large section of society, we have been able to free up 167 Sq. Km of land from encroachers, an area larger than the size of Chandigarh city.”

“We are committed to make every inch of land free from encroachers”, Sarma added.

NDB approves USD 333.80 million for 4-lane bridge over Brahmaputra

The Hills Times -
