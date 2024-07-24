Assam govt recovers 167 sq km of land from encroachers in 3 years

HT Digital

GUWAHATI, July 24: Chief Minister of Assam Himanta Biswa Sarma announced on Wednesday that the state has managed to recover 167 square kilometers of land from encroachers in the last three years.

This regenerated zone is significantly bigger than the whole city of Chandigarh, he mentioned.

In a statement on micro-blogging site X, the Chief Minister credited the accomplishment to ongoing government initiatives and collaboration from a significant portion of the population.

We are committed to make every inch of land free from encroachers. pic.twitter.com/ZERsBB7wOf — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) July 24, 2024

