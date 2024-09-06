Assam Govt renames Dibrugarh’s Cole Road to ‘Jayanta Dutta Road’

33 C
Guwahati
Friday, September 6, 2024
Assam
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
HT Digital

GUWAHATI, Sept 6: In a significant step towards shedding colonial vestiges and honouring local heroes, the Assam Government renamed the historic Cole Road in Dibrugarh to ‘Jayanta Dutta Road’, Irrigation Minister Ashok Singhal announced on Friday.

Minister Ashok Singhal on the micro-blogging site X highlighted the importance of the renaming initiative, stating, “Shedding the vestiges of colonial rule and honouring the Heroes of Assam! Glad to join Hon’ble CM Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma dangoriya at the naming ceremony of the ‘Jayanta Dutta Road’ in Dibrugarh district, in the august presence of Hon’ble Union Minister Shri Sarbananda Sonowal dangoriya.”

Minister Singhal further remarked that the renaming symbolized a broader effort by the Assam government to honor the contributions of its own heroes and to break away from colonial legacies that have long defined public spaces.

“The road has been renamed in memory of Late Jayanta Dutta, former State General Secretary of @BJP4Assam, a dynamic & courageous leader who was brutally killed by militants in 2001”, the Minister added.

Jayanta Dutta, remembered as a courageous and dynamic leader, was a pivotal figure in Assam’s political landscape and served as BJP State General Secretary. The renaming of the road in his honour is a recognition of his service to the people of Assam.

