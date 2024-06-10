25.3 C
Guwahati
Monday, June 10, 2024
type here...

Sarbananda Sonowal inducted into Narendra Modi cabinet for third time

The MP’s journey from student leader to ministerial office reflects political tenacity & party loyalty

Assam
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
**EDS: HANDOUT PHOTO MADE AVAILABLE FROM PIB ON WEDNESDAY, JULY 7, 2021** New Delhi: Assam MLA Sarbananda Sonowal with Prime Minister Narendra Modi before taking oath at 7, Lok Kalyan Marg in New Delhi. (PTI Photo)(PTI07_07_2021_000219B) *** Local Caption ***
- Advertisement -

GUWAHATI, June 9: Assam MP Sarbananda Sonowal, a fire-brand student leader who battled odds to become chief minister, was on Sunday inducted into the Narendra Modi-led cabinet for the third time.

Sonowal was the minister of State for Sports & Youth Welfare for two years from 2014, as the northeast’s sole representative in the Union Council of Ministers, before he scripted BJP’s historic win in Assam to become the CM, only to relinquish the post and become a cabinet minister in the Modi 2.0 government in 2021.

- Advertisement -

From the rough and tumble of student politics to becoming a minister thrice, Sonowal’s political journey has been punctuated by twists and turns along the way.

As a dynamic student leader who went on to join the state’s most prominent regional party, the Asom Gana Parishad, and later switched over to the BJP, Sonowal was Modi’s obvious choice as the chief minister of Assam when the saffron party won for the first time in the northeast in 2016.

However, during the 2021 assembly elections, the party opted not to project Sonowal or any other leader as the chief ministerial candidate.

Instead, the powerful minister in his cabinet, Himanta Biswa Sarma, was elevated to the top post after the elections.

- Advertisement -

Nevertheless, Sonowal didn’t remain sidelined for long. He was soon promoted to the Union cabinet with significant portfolios including Shipping, Waterways, Port, and Ayush in the subsequent reshuffle that same year.

The Rajya Sabha MP, a law graduate, is considered an honest politician who furthered the party’s fight against corruption in the state and united communities with his oft-repeated lines ‘Barak-Brahmaputra-Plains-Hills’, symbolising his role as the unifier of the diverse indigenous population of the state.

His tenure faced its toughest test during the widespread protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), with his former allies from the All Assam Students Union (AASU) accusing him of failing to protect the interests of the indigenous populace.

Sonowal, 62, was accused of failing to convince the BJP government at the Centre to not bring the Bill in Parliament, which they claimed compromised the interests of the indigenous population.

- Advertisement -

This was viewed by the students organisation, youths and many in the state as the “ultimate betrayal” by a man who was once bestowed the title of ‘Jatiya Nayak’ (Leader of the Community) after the scrapping of the controversial Illegal Migrants’ Determination by Tribunal (IMDT) Act by the Supreme Court in 2005, which Sonowal had challenged as AASU president.

Sonowal’s foray into politics began with his joining the All Assam Students’ Union (AASU) where he served as its president from 1992 to 1999, and also became the chairman of North East Students’ Organisation (NESO) from 1996 to 2000.

From AASU, he predictably went on to join the Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) in 2001, founded by his erstwhile seniors in the students’ organisation, and was elected the party’s MLA from Upper Assam’s Moran constituency in 2001.

In 2004, he went on to successfully contest the Lok Sabha polls, wresting the Dibrugarh parliamentary seat for the first time from the Congress by defeating former Union minister Paban Singh Ghatowar.

Sonowal left the AGP in January 2011 following differences with the party leadership, and joined the BJP a month later in the presence of then party president Nitin Gadkari.

He went on to become the BJP state unit president in 2012, and was credited with raising the party’s tally to seven from the earlier four in the 2014 parliamentary polls.

He, himself, wrested the Lakhimpur constituency from former Union minister Ranee Narah of the Congress and was made the Union minister of State for Sports and Youth Development.

After becoming a Union minister in 2021, Sonowal was elected to the Rajya Sabha from the state.

Born on October 31, 1962 in Mulukgaon in Dibrugarh district, Sonowal is a bachelor and a devout follower of Assam’s Vaishnav saints Sankardeva and Madhavdeva. (PTI)

5 Most Beautiful Boarding Schools In India
5 Most Beautiful Boarding Schools In India
8 Best Places To Visit In Tawang, Arunachal Pradesh
8 Best Places To Visit In Tawang, Arunachal Pradesh
Top 11 Indian Fish Curries to Try
Top 11 Indian Fish Curries to Try
Top 10 Breathtaking Indian Hill Stations to Visit in June
Top 10 Breathtaking Indian Hill Stations to Visit in June
10 hills stations in north-east India to visit
10 hills stations in north-east India to visit
- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://www.thehillstimes.in/
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -

Editorial

Must read

Popular categories

- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

Village head shot dead, Business Owners Association calls shutdown in Dimapur,...

The Hills Times -
5 Most Beautiful Boarding Schools In India 8 Best Places To Visit In Tawang, Arunachal Pradesh Top 11 Indian Fish Curries to Try Top 10 Breathtaking Indian Hill Stations to Visit in June 10 hills stations in north-east India to visit