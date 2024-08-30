Assam Govt schools witness major infrastructure boost: CM

HT Digital

GUWAHATI, Aug 30: In a significant push to enhance educational facilities across Assam, the State Government schools have witnessed a major infrastructure boost over the past year, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced on Friday.

Sarma on the micro-blogging site highlighted the government’s efforts saying, “To support our children in getting education in the best infrastructural environment, we are building schools replete with all basic facilities to make learning convenient for them. Our schools are knowledge hubs where our children’s dreams take the shape of reality.”

The electrification of schools has nearly reached completion, soaring from 90.11% to 99.86%.

Access to clean drinking water has also seen a positive change, now available in 98.21% of schools, up from 96.86%.

Additionally, there has been a significant increase in the availability of sanitary facilities, with boys’ toilets now present in 98.55% of schools, a marked improvement from 93.84% the previous year.

Girls’ toilets have also seen a rise, with 99.26% of schools now equipped with them, up from 97.07%.

Meanwhile, other infrastructure developments include a slight but crucial increase in the number of schools with boundary walls, up from 49.69% to 52.14%.

Additionally, the availability of ramps for differently-abled students has improved dramatically, with 97.37% of schools now featuring ramps, compared to 91.08% last year.

Furthermore, the improvements have been implemented across 44,188 government schools in Assam, highlighting the state’s commitment to providing a better educational environment for its students.