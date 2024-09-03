Assam Govt Seeks Specialized Agency for Kamakhya Project Geo-Technical Study

HT Digital

September 3, Tuesday: The Assam government has informed the Gauhati High Court that it requires a specialized agency to carry out a comprehensive geo-technical study for the proposed development project at the Kamakhya temple complex. The state made this submission in response to a public interest litigation (PIL) that raised concerns over the potential environmental impact of the project on Nilachal Hill, where the temple is located.

The government emphasized the importance of a detailed geo-technical analysis to assess the stability of the hill and ensure the safety and sustainability of the construction work planned for the Kamakhya temple, one of the most revered Shakti Peethas in India. The temple attracts thousands of pilgrims annually, and the proposed development project aims to improve infrastructure, including access roads, drainage systems, and other facilities.

Assam Advocate General, Devajit Saikia, informed the court that while preliminary studies have been conducted, a specialized agency with expertise in geo-technical investigations is essential for conducting an in-depth assessment. The agency would evaluate soil conditions, rock stability, and potential landslide risks to determine the feasibility and safety measures required for the project’s execution.

The High Court, acknowledging the government’s position, has asked for updates on the selection of the specialized agency and the timeline for the study. The court also directed the government to consider the environmental concerns raised in the PIL and ensure that the development work does not compromise the ecological balance of Nilachal Hill.

Local conservationists and environmentalists have welcomed the court’s stance, stressing the need for careful planning to protect the temple’s surroundings. As the Kamakhya temple holds immense cultural, religious, and historical significance, stakeholders believe that a thorough geo-technical study will help strike a balance between development and environmental preservation.