Assam Govt to Invest Rs 800 Cr in Constructing Roads Across 800 Tea Gardens

HT Digital

GUWAHATI, June 13: In a significant move aimed at enhancing connectivity and infrastructure in Assam’s renowned tea gardens, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced on Wednesday a substantial allocation of Rs 800 crore for the construction of all-weather roads in 800 tea estates across the state.

Addressing a press conference, Chief Minister Sarma highlighted the pivotal role of connectivity in the tea garden areas and revealed that the state cabinet has given the green signal to construct line roads in 800 such gardens.

Each road, he stated, will be erected at a cost of Rs 1 crore, totaling an expenditure of Rs 800 crore.

Furthermore, the cabinet also sanctioned a proposal to allocate Rs 8 crore to each of the 126 state-run schools for infrastructure upgrades, necessitating a total expenditure exceeding Rs 1,000 crore.

Sarma also underscored the government’s commitment to enhancing educational facilities, outlining plans to upgrade the building infrastructure of 500 government high schools during his tenure.

With ongoing work in 126 schools and the recent decision, infrastructure enhancements will now extend to 252 schools.

Looking ahead, the chief minister outlined plans to upgrade infrastructure in an additional 1,000 Assamese medium high schools during the next tenure post the 2026 assembly polls.

In addition to these initiatives, the cabinet approved guidelines for the installation and maintenance of the Real-Time Data Acquisition System (RTDAS), 2024. This system aims to streamline the collection of hydrological data for effective water resource planning and flood forecasting in vulnerable river basins across the state.

A tentative 10-year roadmap has been laid out for the installation of approximately 800 RTDAS units for data collection throughout Assam.

Highlighting the government’s focus on education, Sarma revealed plans to establish state-run coaching institutes in various towns to prepare poor and middle-class students for the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET).

Currently operational in Dibrugarh and Tezpur, these centers will expand to Nalbari, Silchar, Jorhat, Pathsala, and Bongaigaon, with a vision to establish one in each district.

The Chief Minister reiterated the government’s commitment to holistic development, emphasising initiatives aimed at bolstering infrastructure, education, and disaster preparedness across the state.