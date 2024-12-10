22 C
Assam Govt to launch ’12 Days of Development’ from Dec 11

Starting from December 11, 2024, this program will accelerate progress through transformative interventions in key sectors such as education, industry, finance, and revenue.

The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
HT Digital

GUWAHATI, Dec 10: In a significant move to drive growth and uplift lives across Assam, the State Government is going to launch the ambitious ’12 Days of Development’ initiative, Education Minister Ranoj Pegu announced on Tuesday.

Starting from December 11, 2024, this program will accelerate progress through transformative interventions in key sectors such as education, industry, finance, and revenue.

Taking to the micro-blogging site X, Pegu stated, “12 Days of Development Starting December 11, 2024, the Assam Government launches the ‘12 Days of Development’ initiative, driving growth across all districts through key efforts in Education, Industry, Finance, and Revenue Departments.”

Meanwhile, the program is designed to foster economic empowerment, social progress, and infrastructural enhancement across every district of the state.

In total, Rs 23,043 crore has been allocated to 12,71,672 beneficiaries across various categories, reflecting the government’s resolve to address financial distress and promote self-reliance.

The Revenue and Disaster Management Department has also extended substantial support to families affected by natural calamities.

Essential aid for clothing and utensils has also been delivered to 88,500 families, further showcasing the government’s commitment to relief and recovery efforts.

Meanwhile, the Education Department has rolled out several initiatives to encourage academic excellence.

Additionally, female students have been incentivized with sanitary napkins and cash awards, fostering both education and hygiene.

Furthermore, aimed at boosting morale, the government has also announced that students scoring 80% or above in the Higher Secondary Examination next year will be rewarded with scooters.

Through the Pradhan Mantri Formalization of Micro Food Processing Enterprises (PMFME) Scheme, individuals can access financial assistance of up to Rs 10 lakh, with 75% subsidy on capital investment.

