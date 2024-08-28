Assam Govt to launch “Museum on the Move” initiative from Aug 29

HT Digital

GUWAHATI, Aug 28: The Assam Government is going to launch a pioneering initiative that brings the Assam State Museum’s rich cultural and historical artifacts directly to students across the state, Education Minister Ranoj Pegu announced on Wednesday.

- Advertisement -

The “Museum on the Move” program, organized by the Assam State Museum and the Indigenous and Tribal Faith and Culture Department, will showcase a selection of the museum’s treasures at various colleges and universities in Assam.

Taking to the micro-blogging site X, Minister Pegu emphasized the importance of this initiative stating, “The Assam State Museum is a treasure trove of our history and heritage. Recognizing that not everyone can travel to Guwahati to experience this, we’re bringing select items and replicas to colleges and universities across Assam.”

The Assam State Museum is a treasure trove of our history and heritage. Recognizing that not everyone can travel to Guwahati to experience this, we're bringing select items and replicas to colleges and universities across Assam. This initiative allows our students to see and… pic.twitter.com/YPaJg7sKcY — Ranoj Pegu (@ranojpeguassam) August 28, 2024

The first stop for this traveling exhibition is Dhemaji College, where it will be available for viewing from August 29 to August 31, 2024.

The program will focus on making the museum’s vast collection more accessible, especially to students who may not have the opportunity to visit the museum in Guwahati.

- Advertisement -

Furthermore, the exhibition will include both original artifacts and high-quality replicas, providing a glimpse into Assam’s past, from its ancient traditions to its vibrant tribal cultures.

“This initiative allows our students to see and learn from these valuable artifacts”, the Education Minister added.