Assam Govt unveils AgriStack to transform agriculture, boost farmers’ welfare

HT Digital

GUWAHATI, Aug 12: The Assam Government has revolutionized the state’s agriculture sector through the implementation of AgriStack, a comprehensive digital infrastructure targeting farmers, farmlands, and crop data, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced on Sunday.

The Chief Minister informed that AgriStack is designed to modernize the agricultural sector by establishing a distinct digital identity for every farmer, associated with Aadhaar.

Additionally, this initiative will facilitate easier access to government programs, markets, resources, and advisory services.

Furthermore, the Digital Crop Survey (DCS) for the Kharif 2024 season, scheduled from August 16 to September 30, will facilitate precise data collection through the utilization of geo-referenced village maps.

Meanwhile, a centralized Farmers’ Registry is also being established, with pilot projects in Morigaon and Darrang, to be expanded statewide by October 31st, 2024.

Additionally, the initiative will support the PM-KISAN scheme, which seeks to boost farmer registration and guarantee the effective distribution of benefits.

These measures are expected to greatly improve agricultural productivity and enhance the well-being of farmers in Assam.

