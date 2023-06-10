Assam Guv explores Sri Sri Aniruddha Deva Sports University in Dibrugarh



HT Correspondent

DIBRUGARH, June 9: Assam Governor Gulab Chand Kataria paid a visit to the Sri Sri Aniruddha Deva Sports University, currently under construction in Chabua, Dibrugarh district.

Accompanied by Professor JP Verma, the vice-chancellor of Sri Sri Aniruddha Deva Sports University, Chabua MLA Punakon Baruah, Dibrugarh DC Biswajit Pegu, and key officials from the Sports and Welfare department, the Governor actively engaged in discussions regarding the Sports University’s potential to enhance sports education.

Subsequently, Governor Kataria evaluated the progress of the multi-disciplinary sports complex being developed in Khanikar, located on the outskirts of Dibrugarh town alongside the Dibrugarh town bypass.

The Sri Sri Aniruddha Deva Sports University is named in honour of Sri Sri Aniruddhadeva, an esteemed Vaishnava saint and social reformer from Assam during the medieval period.

The university’s primary objective is to nurture exceptional sports scientists, physical educationists, sports coaches, and distinguished researchers specializing in sport psychology, exercise science, sport biomechanics, sport medicine, sport physiotherapy and health education, sport technology, and sport analytics.

Additionally, the university has set forth plans to establish world-class infrastructure to train elite athletes, aiming to elevate India’s medal tallies in international sporting competitions. Aspiring to be a catalyst for sports development in Assam and neighbouring states, the university envisions contributing to India’s ascent as a global sporting powerhouse.