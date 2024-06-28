Assam Guv felicitates team IIT-G for its achievements

HT Digital

GUWAHATI, June 28: Assam Governor Gulab Chand Kataria on Wednesday extended his congratulations to the IIT-Guwahati team for their recent accomplishments, notably securing the 344th position among higher educational institutions in the QS World Ranking 2025.

The institute has also secured the 87th position worldwide in SDG 9 in the Times Higher Education Impact Ranking 2024.

Additionally, it has attained the 4th spot in Chemistry, the 5th spot in Physical Sciences, and the 7th spot in the overall institutions category.

Furthermore, it has achieved the 287th rank globally in Academics in Nature Index Ranking 2024.

Kataria informed about the achievements on micro-blogging site X stating, “This institute has produced and nurtured globally competitive human resources and conducted cutting-edge research that has significantly benefited society.”

“I hope that in the coming years, IIT Guwahati will attain greater global prominence. I also wish that this remarkable journey will earn the institute many more accolades in the future”, he added.

I am happy to felicitate @IITGuwahati for etching a new chapter in academic history by attaining impressive rankings: – 344th Rank among Higher Educational Institutions in the QS World Ranking 2025

– 87th Rank globally in SDG 9 (Industry, Innovation & Infrastructure) in the… pic.twitter.com/yjv6ZMluzD — Gulab Chand Kataria (@Gulab_kataria) June 27, 2024

The Governor conveyed his contentment with the institute’s atmosphere conducive to education, innovation, and advanced research and development initiatives.

Kataria highlighted the institute’s contribution to developing highly skilled professionals on a global scale and conducting innovative research that has greatly impacted society.

In order to support the strong education system and skill development of state universities, the Governor has requested the director of IIT-G to organize an orientation program for the faculties of other universities in the state. The Governor is optimistic that IIT Guwahati will achieve increased global recognition and its alumni will excel in various fields across the nation.