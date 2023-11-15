22 C
Guwahati
Thursday, November 16, 2023
type here...

Assam: Guwahati cop reserved closed for recording video of intoxicated woman without consent

Assam
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

HT Digital,

Guwahati, Nov 15: Traffic police personnel involved in recording a video of an intoxicated woman, despite her pleas to stop, were transferred to reserve on Wednesday.

- Advertisement -

The Deputy Commissioner of Police, Guwahati, intervened following the video going viral on social media. The woman, who was visibly inebriated, repeatedly requested the recording to stop and to be taken to the police station.

Despite her requests, the police officer, Raju Koiri, continued filming. Action against other officials present at the scene during the incident is pending.

The incident occurred on November 12, when the woman, riding her motorcycle without a helmet, caused a disturbance on the Shraddhanjali flyover.

Most Beautiful Pigeons In The World
Most Beautiful Pigeons In The World
10 Places Where Women Are Barred From Entering
10 Places Where Women Are Barred From Entering
8 Tribes With ‘No’ Contact With The Outside World
8 Tribes With ‘No’ Contact With The Outside World
Top 10 Safest Countries In The World
Top 10 Safest Countries In The World
Best Foods For Brain & Memory
Best Foods For Brain & Memory
- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in/
The Hills Times, a largely circulated English daily published from Diphu and printed in Guwahati, having vast readership in hills districts of Assam, and neighbouring Nagaland, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh and Manipur
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -

Editorial

Must read

Popular categories

- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

Assam: 2 gamblers caught red-handed while gambling in Bijni

The Hills Times - 0
Most Beautiful Pigeons In The World 10 Places Where Women Are Barred From Entering 8 Tribes With ‘No’ Contact With The Outside World Top 10 Safest Countries In The World Best Foods For Brain & Memory