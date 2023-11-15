Assam: Guwahati cop reserved closed for recording video of intoxicated woman without consent

HT Digital,

Guwahati, Nov 15: Traffic police personnel involved in recording a video of an intoxicated woman, despite her pleas to stop, were transferred to reserve on Wednesday.

The Deputy Commissioner of Police, Guwahati, intervened following the video going viral on social media. The woman, who was visibly inebriated, repeatedly requested the recording to stop and to be taken to the police station.

Despite her requests, the police officer, Raju Koiri, continued filming. Action against other officials present at the scene during the incident is pending.

The incident occurred on November 12, when the woman, riding her motorcycle without a helmet, caused a disturbance on the Shraddhanjali flyover.