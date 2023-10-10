Assam: Guwahati Police files 1200 page charge sheet in Indrani Tahbildar death case

HT Digital,
Guwahati, Oct 10: In a significant turn of events, Guwahati Police have submitted a 1,200-page charge sheet against Anurag Chaliha and Diban Deka, pertaining to the suicide case of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Kisan Morcha Secretary Indrani Tahbildar.
The charge sheet, filed on Tuesday, clearly mentions the names of the BJP leaders. Despite a lengthy list of accused, the police have yet to submit the charge sheet in relation to the cash-for-job scam, which surfaced following Tahbildar’s death.
They are still attempting to locate Abhimanyu Das, a prime suspect in the scam, who has reportedly fled to Thailand from Guwahati with Rs. 30-35,000 in cash. Following the revelation, all his bank accounts have been frozen by the police.