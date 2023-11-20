Assam: Guwahati youth commits suicide after being dejected over India’s World Cup Final loss

HT Digital,

Guwahati, Nov 20: India experienced a painful loss to Australia in the final of the ICC World Cup 2023. The effect of the loss was deeply felt by the team, players and fans, leading to a shocking incident in Guwahati.

A 20-year-old youth named Mrinal Majumdar from the Birubari locality of Guwahati reportedly passed away following India’s defeat. According to his parents, Majumdar was unable to handle the loss, resulting in him not eating or sleeping properly.

He was later found unconscious in his room and was declared dead upon arrival at Hayat Hospital. Majumdar’s body was then taken to Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) for post-mortem.

The Majumdar family, originally from Khagrabari village in the Baksa district of Assam, lived in Guwahati due to the father’s job at NEF Law College. The cause of Majumdar’s death remains unknown, with further details awaited.