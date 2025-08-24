Assam: JNV Biswanath Shines with 8 Medals at National Boxing Championship

HT DIGITAL

GUWAHATI, AUGUST 24: Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya (JNV), Biswanath, made Assam proud with a commendable performance at the National Boxing Championship, which was conducted by the Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti. The event was organized in Karnal, Haryana, on August 20-22 and had contestants from eight zones of the nation.

- Advertisement -

Ten boxers from JNV Biswanath represented Shillong and accounted for a total of eight medals, six of which were gold. Ayan Jyotish Nath (Class XI), Swrangsar Basumatary (Class XI), Suman Chauhan (Class XI), Riya Das (Class XI), Yashraj Barman (Class IX), and Jyotishmita Baruah (Class VIII) were the gold medal winners. Manab Das (Class VIII) bagged a silver medal, while bronze was claimed by Aditya Nath (Class XI).

Among the winners, special mention was made of Swrangsar Basumatary who was declared the Best Boxer of the championship. All six gold medal winners have also qualified for the forthcoming National Boxing Championship to be conducted under the School Games Federation of India (SGFI).

Their success was achieved under the able guidance of their hardworking coaches — boxing trainer Bikash Jyoti Bora, sports coach Ashutosh Singh, and boxing trainer Nabajit Basumatary.

Schools from all over the Shillong region also struck gold in the tournament. John Tolu of JNV East Kameng and Jondeep Talukdar of JNV Nalbari were the gold medal winners, while Mewanpanchakhem Rebn of JNV Mukla, Kitbor Cliff of JNV Ri-Bhoi, Lalthanl Mawia of JNV Serchhip, and Integrity Siyang of JNV Mukla took home silver medals. Thirteen other boxers in the zone won bronze medals, adding to the medal count of the region.

- Advertisement -

The stupendous achievement of JNV Biswanath not only highlighted the school’s superiority in boxing but also brought glory to Assam at the national level.

View all stories Top Tourist Destinations In Kerala 10 Most Beautiful Women in the World 7 Destinations To Planning A South India Getaway With Family 10 Rare Animals Found in the Indian Ocean Top 10 Places To See Leopards In India







