Assam: Kamrup (M) declares November 13 as local holiday on account of Diwali festivities

Assam
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
HT Digital,

Guwahati, Nov 10: In light of the Diwali festivities, a local holiday has been declared on November 13, 2023, by the General Administration Department of the Assam Government within Kamrup (Metro) District.

The Governor of Assam’s office has issued a notification stating all state government offices, educational institutes, and financial institutions will be closed on the upcoming Monday. Nevertheless, emergency services will operate as normal.

The state will be observing Diwali festivities on November 12 and 13. This time the state government has announced ban on bursting of crackers to prevent air pollution.

 

