NHRCCB warns people against effects of energy drinks

HT Correspondent

- Advertisement -

BISWANATH CHARIALI, June 10: In summer, it is common to drink a bottle of soft drinks in the heat. But have we ever wondered what ingredients are used in the attractive bottled drinks we are about to drink? Many people may not be aware that every bottle of Sting energy drink we consume contains 72 mg, Monster Energy Drink 36 mg and Red Bull Energy Drink 30 mg of caffeine each. The manufacturers put a note about this in print format on attractive beverage bottles, but how many people read them seriously? The National Human Rights and Crime Control Bureau, Assam (NHRCCB) has taken this issue very seriously and played an active role in this regard.

The state president of NHRCCB Nishant Thard in a statement sent to the news paper through media officer Mrinmay Kumar Nath of Jamugurihat said that the organisation has sent a letter to Assam chief minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma and Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs minister Ranjit Das highlighting the issue.

The press release also stated that the bottles of the energy drinks contained a lot of caffeine and consumption of these energy drinks could have many negative health effects. Caffeine in particular can be most harmful to pregnant women and children. Among the potential negative effects associated with consuming caffeinated energy drinks are the presence of caffeine inside, which can increase heart rate and blood pressure. Drinking sting caffeinated water is likely to cause indigestion and stomach problems. This can lead to bladder and urinary tract infections. In short, this drink can cause physical imbalance at any moment.

Similarly caffeine can cause sleep disturbances and insomnia. Regular consumption of caffeine in liquid form through beverages can lower sleep quality and have long-term effects on overall well-being. These energy drinks certainly play a special role in increasing anxiety and restlessness. Caffeine is also a stimulant. Drinking energy drinks like Sting, Red Bull, Monster will have an adverse effect on mental health. Excessive consumption of energy drinks can cause mental health problems as well as allergic diseases.

- Advertisement -

The ingredients used in these energy drinks are also a factor in the development of dental problems. These energy drinks are more likely to interfere with effective healing even after the patient takes the medication. Caffeinated beverages can interfere with the proper effectiveness of medications for mental illness, high blood pressure, diabetes or kidney problems, especially those related to heart disease. Its adverse effects are highly likely to cause various diseases in the body due to its mixed ingredients. There is no doubt that further studies on this subject will reveal a number of health facts. How many people agree with the manufacturers who advocate consuming only one bottle of Sting energy drink a day? It is noteworthy that the younger generation is more interested in consuming these soft drinks. Children are not left behind in consuming this drink.

The NHRCCB said in a statement that it is time for the government to take necessary action in this regard. Since companies are legally allowed to manufacture and sale these products, such energy drinks are not to be allowed to sale in all ordinary shops like readily available items. The state president of the organisation urge the government to restrict the sale either in pharmacy or wine shop as these drinks contain medicinal substances at the same time it bears content of liquor.