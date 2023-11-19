Assam: Man accused of vandalizing, burning down 200-year-old temple in Karimganj injured in police firing

HT Digital,

Karimganj, Nov 19: A man, Anwar Ali, accused of setting fire to a 200-year-old Shiva temple in Ratabari, Karimganj, was injured in a police shooting on November 19. The incident reportedly took place in the Karimganj district of Assam.

Officials reported that Ali, a prime suspect in the temple burning case, was taken to the incident site for investigation. A search of his residence revealed country-made pistols and other sharp weapons.

Attempting to escape during the return journey, Ali ignored repeated warnings to stop, resulting in officials opening fire and causing him injuries. Ali is currently receiving treatment at Ramkrishnanagar Primary Hospital.