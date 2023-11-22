21 C
Guwahati
Thursday, November 23, 2023
type here...

Assam: Man awarded 25 years rigorous imprisonment for raping step-daughter

Assam
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

HT Digital,

Guwahati, Nov 22: The POCSO court in Kamrup district, Assam, sentenced a man to 25 years rigorous imprisonment on Wednesday for sexually abusing his step-daughter.

- Advertisement -

The convict, Rabi Kumar Bowal, was also fined Rs 20,000 by the court. If he fails to pay this fine, he will face an additional three months in prison.

The court further instructed the district legal services authority to provide Rs 2 lakh as compensation to the victim. Bowal is reportedly the owner of Anand Pharmacy on Zoo Road in Guwahati.

10 Remote Tourist Destinatios In India For A Relaxed Holiday Trip
10 Remote Tourist Destinatios In India For A Relaxed Holiday Trip
Most Beautiful Trees in the World
Most Beautiful Trees in the World
Most Expensive Spices In The World
Most Expensive Spices In The World
Oldest Surviving Tribes in North East Bharat
Oldest Surviving Tribes in North East Bharat
Best Places In Shillong To Witness Cherry Blossoms
Best Places In Shillong To Witness Cherry Blossoms
View all stories
- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in/
The Hills Times, a largely circulated English daily published from Diphu and printed in Guwahati, having vast readership in hills districts of Assam, and neighbouring Nagaland, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh and Manipur
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -

Editorial

Must read

Popular categories

- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

Study states Indians third-largest illegal immigrants group in US

The Hills Times - 0
10 Remote Tourist Destinatios In India For A Relaxed Holiday Trip Most Beautiful Trees in the World Most Expensive Spices In The World Oldest Surviving Tribes in North East Bharat Best Places In Shillong To Witness Cherry Blossoms