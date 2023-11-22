Assam: Man awarded 25 years rigorous imprisonment for raping step-daughter

HT Digital,

Guwahati, Nov 22: The POCSO court in Kamrup district, Assam, sentenced a man to 25 years rigorous imprisonment on Wednesday for sexually abusing his step-daughter.

- Advertisement -

The convict, Rabi Kumar Bowal, was also fined Rs 20,000 by the court. If he fails to pay this fine, he will face an additional three months in prison.

The court further instructed the district legal services authority to provide Rs 2 lakh as compensation to the victim. Bowal is reportedly the owner of Anand Pharmacy on Zoo Road in Guwahati.