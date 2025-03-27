Assam Man Kills Sister in Manipur Ojari After Heated Family Dispute

HT Digital

GUWAHATI, Mar 27: In a shocking incident, a man allegedly killed his sister in Manipur Ojari, Morigaon, following a heated domestic dispute. The tragic event, which occurred on Wednesday night, has left the entire community in disbelief.

According to reports, Purna Das violently assaulted his sister, Anu Das, after an argument over a family matter. In a fit of rage, he tied her up inside their home following the brutal attack. As her condition worsened, Purna Das later took her to Morigaon Civil Hospital, where doctors declared her dead upon arrival.

Preliminary investigations suggest that a dispute over family property may have been the root cause of the crime. However, Purna Das reportedly claimed that he assaulted his sister because she was allegedly mistreating their father.

The police have been notified, and an investigation is underway to determine the exact circumstances of the incident. Authorities are expected to take strict action against the accused based on their findings.

In another horrifying case, police arrested a mentally unstable man on November 10, 2024, for brutally killing his father and brother in South Pukhuripur, Boko.

The accused, identified as 32-year-old Kartik Raja Rabha, allegedly attacked his father, Moniram Rabha (60), and brother, Devjit Rabha (30), with a stick, striking them fatally on their heads. Investigations into this case are also ongoing.