Assam: Mariani Zilla Parishad member held captive in Nagaland by miscreants, freed

Guwahati, Oct 4: A Mariani Zilla Parishad member, Pradip Dutta, and two of his associates who were allegedly held captive in Nagaland have been released by the miscreants on Tuesday.

The three had travelled to Nagaland for business purposes. They were reportedly held captive by an individual named Benjamin at his house in the Maklumba area, Mukokchung district.

The reasons behind this incident are still unclear. On Wednesday morning, Mariani police arrived at the scene and the captives were released. The captor’s motive behind the abduction remains unknown.

Meanwhile, the Mariani police have begun an investigation into the incident and currently questioning the victims.