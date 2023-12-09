Assam: Minister Pijush Hazarika holds meet with stakeholders over Deepor Beel lake beautification

HT Digital,

Guwahati, Dec 9: Assam Water Resources Minister Pijush Hazarika convened a meeting in Dispur today, focusing on the beautification of Deepor Beel lake near Guwahati.

- Advertisement -

In a discussion with officials of Kamrup Metropolitan District, Hazarika stated Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma’s commitment towards the lake’s beautification and development. He instructed the authorities to conduct studies for building embankments around the lake.

The government plans to establish a tourist centre at Deepor Beel, preserving the lake’s natural sanctity. Plans include a road around the lake, a cycle track, and boating facilities. Hazarika directed authorities to initiate studies for the development work to commence at the lake.

He also reviewed the work required in the land area surrounding Deepor Beel. This meeting follows the Gauhati High Court’s July proposal to the Assam government to construct sewerage treatment plants at all entry points to Deepor Beel, the state’s only Ramsar site.

This proposal aims to prevent the discharge of harmful chemicals or pollutants into the lake.

- Advertisement -