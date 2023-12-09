18 C
Guwahati
Saturday, December 9, 2023
type here...

Assam: Minister Pijush Hazarika holds meet with stakeholders over Deepor Beel lake beautification

Assam
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

HT Digital,

Guwahati, Dec 9: Assam Water Resources Minister Pijush Hazarika convened a meeting in Dispur today, focusing on the beautification of Deepor Beel lake near Guwahati.

- Advertisement -

In a discussion with officials of Kamrup Metropolitan District, Hazarika stated Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma’s commitment towards the lake’s beautification and development. He instructed the authorities to conduct studies for building embankments around the lake.

The government plans to establish a tourist centre at Deepor Beel, preserving the lake’s natural sanctity. Plans include a road around the lake, a cycle track, and boating facilities. Hazarika directed authorities to initiate studies for the development work to commence at the lake.

He also reviewed the work required in the land area surrounding Deepor Beel. This meeting follows the Gauhati High Court’s July proposal to the Assam government to construct sewerage treatment plants at all entry points to Deepor Beel, the state’s only Ramsar site.

This proposal aims to prevent the discharge of harmful chemicals or pollutants into the lake.

- Advertisement -

 

Scenic Hill Stations To Visit In Arunachal Pradesh This Winter
Scenic Hill Stations To Visit In Arunachal Pradesh This Winter
7 Beautiful Birds Of Kaziranga
7 Beautiful Birds Of Kaziranga
Shillong Is Prettiest This Time Of Year; Here’s Proof
Shillong Is Prettiest This Time Of Year; Here’s Proof
10 Places In India With Cleanest Air You Must Visit
10 Places In India With Cleanest Air You Must Visit
Best Road Trips To Take In India This Winter
Best Road Trips To Take In India This Winter
- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in/
The Hills Times, a largely circulated English daily published from Diphu and printed in Guwahati, having vast readership in hills districts of Assam, and neighbouring Nagaland, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh and Manipur
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -

Editorial

Must read

Popular categories

- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

Rs 717 crore sanctioned by DoNER for 5 projects in Tripura

The Hills Times - 0
Scenic Hill Stations To Visit In Arunachal Pradesh This Winter 7 Beautiful Birds Of Kaziranga Shillong Is Prettiest This Time Of Year; Here’s Proof 10 Places In India With Cleanest Air You Must Visit Best Road Trips To Take In India This Winter