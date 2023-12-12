23 C
Assam’s Deepor Beel set for transformation with minister Hazarika’s beautification plan

GUWAHATI, Dec 12: In a bid to strike a balance between conservation and recreation, Assam’s Water Resources Minister, Pijush Hazarika, unveiled an ambitious plan for the development and beautification of Deepor Beel.

The minister announced a comprehensive project that encompasses a new road encircling the lake, a cycling track, boating facilities, and an array of amenities aimed at providing visitors with a well-rounded experience.

“While maintaining the ecological balance at Deepor Beel, we are working on a beautification plan that involves a new road encircling the lake, a cycling track, boating facilities & offering visitors a well-rounded experience,” Hazarika wrote on micro-blogging site X.

Deepor Beel, a freshwater lake located on the southwestern edge of Guwahati, is not only a vital water body but also a crucial biodiversity hotspot. The new plan, according to Minister Hazarika, seeks to enhance the area’s ecological balance while creating opportunities for recreational activities.

