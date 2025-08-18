34.8 C
Guwahati
Monday, August 18, 2025
type here...

Assam Minister Pijush Hazarika Meets Adivasi Ex-Militant Groups

Assam
Updated:
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

HT DIGITAL

GUWAHATI, AUGUST 18: Assam Minister and BJP leader Pijush Hazarika, who is also the Guardian Minister of Udalguri district, on Monday had a crucial meeting with a delegation of the All Adivasi Ex-Militant United Group. Delegates from the Adivasi People’s Army (APA), Birsa Commando Force (BCF), Adivasi Cobra Military of Assam (ACMA), and the All Adivasi National Liberation Army (AANLA) were present in the delegation.

- Advertisement -

The meeting was conducted at the Circuit House in Udalguri, where the groups brought up matters concerning their welfare, rehabilitation, and long-standing demands. Hazarika promised them that their grievances would be taken to Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma directly for further action.

Related Posts:

“A delegation of the All Adivasi Ex-Militant United Group met me today and talked to me about different issues. I have informed them that their grievances would be properly submitted to Hon’ble Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma Dangoriya,” Hazarika stated after the meeting.

The exchange occurs at an important juncture when the government of the state is still making efforts towards peace, rehabilitation, and development of the Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR). A number of Adivasi militant groups have already inked peace agreements with the government, and negotiations are on to ensure sustainable rehabilitation and socio-economic empowerment of their cadres.

In the evening, Hazarika also went through preparations for the latter BJP Karyakarta Sammelan in Udalguri to be addressed by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma. The event is likely to attract massive turnout from BJP workers from Bhairabkunda and Dhansiri Mandals.

- Advertisement -

Optimistic about the event, Hazarika stated that the Sammelan would give a boost to party workers and further consolidate the BJP’s grassroots outreach in BTR. “Our karyakartas are functioning hand in hand with the people to take BTR’s development trajectory forward. I am certain that this Sammelan will further lift the spirits of our workers,” he said.

View all stories
10 Rare Animals Found in the Indian Ocean
10 Rare Animals Found in the Indian Ocean
Top 10 Places To See Leopards In India
Top 10 Places To See Leopards In India
9 Incredible Bird Adaptations For Surviving The Indian Climate
9 Incredible Bird Adaptations For Surviving The Indian Climate
Meghalaya’s Most Underrated Tourist Attraction Places
Meghalaya’s Most Underrated Tourist Attraction Places
Top 8 Oldest Dishes in the World
Top 8 Oldest Dishes in the World

- Advertisement -
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in/
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

Three Women Killed in Train Collision During Morning Walk Near Kamakhya–Jogighopa...

The Hills Times -
10 Rare Animals Found in the Indian Ocean Top 10 Places To See Leopards In India 9 Incredible Bird Adaptations For Surviving The Indian Climate Meghalaya’s Most Underrated Tourist Attraction Places Top 8 Oldest Dishes in the World