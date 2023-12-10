Assam minister Pijush Hazarika slams Opposition leaders of misleading senior lawyer leader Kapil Sibal

HT Digital,

Guwahati, Dec 10: Assam cabinet minister Pijush Hazarika has accused opposition leaders of feeding false information to Supreme Court lawyer Kapil Sibal, leading to his controversial statement that Assam was historically part of Myanmar.

During a recent political rally, Hazarika named Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) president Bhupen Borah, Congress leader Rokibul Hussain, Assam Jatiya Parishad chief Lurinjyoti Gogoi and Raijor Dal leader Akhil Gogoi as the individuals who met with Sibal.

He suggested that these leaders are new age ‘Badan Phukans’, a term used to refer to traitors who conspire against the state.

This controversy follows Sibal’s submissions on a series of petitions challenging Section 6A of the Citizenship Act of 1955, where he mentioned that migration is a historical fact that cannot be mapped.