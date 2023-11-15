Assam: Minor girl allegedly raped by landlord in Guwahati’s Bamunimaidam Railway colony, arrested

HT Digital,

Guwahati, Nov 15: A minor girl, aged between 10 to 11 years, was reportedly assaulted by her landlord, Rakesh Baspo, in Guwahati’s Sweeper Patty area of Bamunimaidam Railway Colony on Tuesday.

The victim’s parents, who had left their daughter at Baspo’s residence while they were at work, accused him of exploiting the situation. The family has been residing in Baspo’s property for approximately two to three months. A case, numbered 291/2023, has been registered at the Geetanagar Police Station.

In a twist, a group of women from the same area gathered at the police station, alleging that the victim’s mother was pressuring her daughter to lie. They insisted that Baspo was innocent. Baspo, the victim, and her mother were subsequently presented before the court.