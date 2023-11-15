22 C
Guwahati
Thursday, November 16, 2023
Assam: Minor girl allegedly raped by landlord in Guwahati’s Bamunimaidam Railway colony, arrested

Assam
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
HT Digital,

Guwahati, Nov 15: A minor girl, aged between 10 to 11 years, was reportedly assaulted by her landlord, Rakesh Baspo, in Guwahati’s Sweeper Patty area of Bamunimaidam Railway Colony on Tuesday.

The victim’s parents, who had left their daughter at Baspo’s residence while they were at work, accused him of exploiting the situation. The family has been residing in Baspo’s property for approximately two to three months. A case, numbered 291/2023, has been registered at the Geetanagar Police Station.

In a twist, a group of women from the same area gathered at the police station, alleging that the victim’s mother was pressuring her daughter to lie. They insisted that Baspo was innocent. Baspo, the victim, and her mother were subsequently presented before the court.

