Assam: Mobile Internet Service To Remain Suspended For 3 Hours On Exam Days

Job exam: Assam CM directs dist admins to be tough

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Aug 17: In a move to ensure smooth conduct of the examinations for recruitment into nearly 30,000 Grade III and Grade IV posts for different State government departments, chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma held a virtual meeting with the DCs and other stakeholders at his office in Janata Bhawan on Wednesday.

During the meeting, the chief minister asked the deputy commissioners (DCs) to scrupulously adhere to the Standard Operation Procedures (SOPs) in letter and spirit for maintaining a foolproof mechanism for recruiting the competent youth transparently in different government posts.

He also said that since 14,30,337 candidates are expected to appear for the recruitment examinations, the DCs should ensure that no complacency is crept in, which could compromise with the sanctity of the examination. He also asked the DCs and SPs to be ready with their men and materials to thwart unscrupulous elements from disrupting the examination process.

There will be one nodal officer in each of the 25 districts where examinations are going to be held and government gazetted officers will also be put into action for each examination centre as observers to ensure that the SOPs are properly and satisfactorily executed. Moreover, one sub-inspector level police officer will be deployed in each examination centre who will be assisted by other police personnel. The candidates along with the invigilators will be barred from carrying mobile phones or any other electronic gadgets into the centre of examination.

The centre-in-charge in each examination centre will engage two videographers to video graph all relevant happenings in the examination centres. No candidate will be allowed to re-enter the examination centre after the end of the examination of that particular shift. However, the same candidate will be allowed to enter only at the prescribed hour and after proper frisking.

The examinations will be held on 21, 28 August and 11 September and on the days of examination mobile internet service for three hours will be kept suspended.

CM Sarma also asked the SPs of the respective districts to keep their intelligence network active to help them to pre-empt any motive to disturb the examination process.