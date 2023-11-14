Assam: Month-old infant dies after getting ‘Kabiraji’ treatment for fever in Nagaon

HT Digital,

Nagaon, Nov 14: In a tragic incident at Bhakat village in Nagaon’s Rupahihat locality, a one-month old twin succumbed to illness due to reliance on traditional medicine rather than modern medical aid.

Reports suggest the parents of the twins, born to Azizul Haque’s wife, chose to consult a local Kabiraj, Golapjan, known as Golapi Kabiraj, in Morigaon’s Dubaguri village, when the newborns fell ill.

The situation worsened, leading to the death of one twin, while the other is critically ill in a hospital. A video that surfaced recently on social media shows the Kabiraj handling the baby harshly, using tree branch leaves.

After the treatment failed, the twins were taken to Nagaon Medical College hospital, where one unfortunately passed away.

It is revealed that Golapi Kabiraj had previous accusations of causing harm to children with his unorthodox treatment methods, even serving time in prison. Azizul Haque and his family have refrained from commenting on the issue to the media.