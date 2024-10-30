Tragic Sale: Assam Parents Allegedly Sell Newborn for Rs. 30,000, Probe Launched

HT Digital

Wednesday, October 30: A disturbing incident involving alleged infant trafficking has come to light in Silapathar, a town in Assam’s Dhemaji district. According to reports, a newborn was purportedly sold by its biological parents for a sum of Rs. 30,000, sparking outrage and prompting a thorough investigation. The infant’s parents, hailing from Nilakh in Dhemaji, allegedly staged the baby’s death to cover up the sale, claiming initially that their child had passed away.

Sources indicate that the infant, born at Assam Medical College and Hospital in Dibrugarh, was initially transferred to the residence of pediatrician Dr. Chandjit Doley for medical treatment, raising initial questions about the child’s wellbeing. However, a more troubling reality soon emerged, revealing that the infant had been secretly sold to Pegu Saharia, a resident of Silapathar, for a sum of Rs. 30,000. Dr. Doley’s involvement came under scrutiny, although authorities have not yet confirmed the extent of his role in the transaction, leaving aspects of the story still unclear.

The Child Welfare Committee (CWC) of Dhemaji has taken swift action, registering a complaint with the Silapathar Police Station to initiate a formal investigation into the incident. The CWC Chairperson, having been informed about the alleged sale, wasted no time in filing a detailed report and raising concerns about the welfare of the newborn. The report included key details of the transaction, along with the identities of the individuals involved, in order to facilitate a comprehensive police inquiry.

The sequence of events, as currently reported, indicates a calculated attempt by the infant’s parents to avoid detection by misleading authorities and staging their child’s death. Following this, the parents allegedly completed the transaction with Saharia, who now finds himself embroiled in the investigation. Community members and authorities alike have expressed their alarm at the lengths to which the biological parents appear to have gone to conduct this sale undetected, deepening concerns about the prevalence of such cases in the area.

The Silapathar Police have responded by launching an in-depth investigation to verify the claims and gather evidence surrounding the incident. Preliminary inquiries have focused on interviewing the involved parties, including medical staff, neighbors, and the residents who interacted with the family around the time of the alleged sale. Police officials have indicated that the investigation will be conducted with utmost transparency and that they are prioritizing the child’s wellbeing and safety in the matter. Additionally, authorities are exploring any potential connections to other cases, given concerns that this incident may point to a broader issue of illegal trafficking in the region.

The CWC’s involvement underscores the seriousness with which this case is being handled. The committee has provided critical support to law enforcement by submitting documentation of the alleged transaction, and it continues to work closely with authorities to ensure that justice is served. The CWC Chairperson expressed deep concern over the situation, noting that the incident reflects broader social and economic issues that require attention. She emphasized the need for ongoing vigilance and community education to prevent similar occurrences in the future, while also advocating for the protection of children’s rights.

Local community members have expressed their dismay and sadness over the incident, with many condemning the alleged actions of the infant’s biological parents. “It is heartbreaking to think that a parent would go to such lengths,” commented a local resident, who wished to remain anonymous. Public sentiment in Silapathar reflects the shock and sadness felt by many in the region, as residents grapple with the implications of the alleged sale and the potential harm inflicted upon the newborn.

Amid the unfolding investigation, authorities are making efforts to ascertain the whereabouts of the infant and ensure the child’s safety. As law enforcement officials delve into the facts of the case, they are also working to understand the motivations behind the alleged sale. In cases of illegal adoption or trafficking, financial pressures and other socioeconomic factors often come into play, adding complexity to such investigations. Nonetheless, officials have affirmed their commitment to addressing this case with sensitivity and rigor.

In addition to police efforts, social welfare organizations are closely monitoring the case, with some planning outreach initiatives aimed at educating vulnerable communities on the risks of child trafficking and exploitation. Organizations within Assam and beyond are emphasizing the importance of accessible support for families in need to prevent such incidents from occurring in the future.

As the investigation progresses, law enforcement agencies have indicated that they will provide periodic updates to the public. This case has shone a spotlight on the need for a reinforced legal framework to address and prevent illegal child trafficking, and it has prompted a call for increased community support systems for families struggling under economic and social pressures.