Assam: More than 8410 residents affected after flash floods hit Cachar

Cachar, May 3: Flash floods have occurred in Ward No 14 Nagatilla and Aulia Bazar area of Silchar in Cachar district, due to heavy rainfall on May 3, 2024, as reported by the Assam State Disaster Management Authority.

The floods have affected 8410 people, including 3680 men, 2840 women, and 1890 children. However, there are no reported casualties, livestock losses, or damage to homes.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has detected cyclonic circulations over Sub Himalayan West Bengal, West Assam, and northeast Assam. The cyclonic circulation over northeast Assam is currently located at 1.5 km above mean sea level.