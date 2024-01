HT Digital,

Dergaon, Jan 4: A biker in Dergaon, Golaghat district of Assam, had a narrow escape from a potentially fatal accident on Thursday.

- Advertisement -

Reports suggest that a truck, en route to Guwahati, mowed down the bike on Dergaon Chari Ali. Despite the incident, the biker’s life was saved, reportedly due to the cautious and vigilant truck driver.

Locals attribute the accident to the poor state of National Highway 37 and the absence of a proper signal at Dergaon Chari Ali.