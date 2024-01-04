Assam: Ferry services suspended in Majuli amid decline in water levels

HT Digital,

Majuli, Jan 4: Five state-run ferry services between Neamati ghat and Kamalbari ghat across the Brahmaputra river in Assam’s Majuli have been suspended, as announced by the Inland Water Transport (IWT) department on Thursday.

The decision was made due to a decrease in the river’s water level, hindering the ferry services’ operation.

The suspension is reportedly indefinite. The two remaining ferries, functional until yesterday, were also halted by the IWT. Regular passengers are now using small dinghies for commuting.

The Brahmaputra River’s water level on the designated route has seen a swift drop in recent days, leading to the suspension of ferry services.

However, the water transport department has introduced Ro-Pax ferries for passengers, which will operate between Aphalamukh ghat and Neamati ghat at new timings. It is anticipated that the dinghies currently in service will also cease operations soon with the introduction of Ro-Pax ferries.