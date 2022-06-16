Assam: Nature’s Fury Hits Dima Hasao Again

Normal life disrupted ** All educational institutions closed

HT Correspondent

HAFLONG, June 15: Due to heavy rainfall, normal life has been disrupted once again in Dima Hasao when the district was already recovering from severe damage due to heavy rainfall less than a month ago.

The traffic movement was disrupted between Mahur –Jatinga linking Lumding for several hours and was restored temporarily while restoration work for Jatinga-Silchar road connectivity was going on till the filing of this report.

There were also reports of damage to human dwellings and roads due to landslides in several places in Haflong and other parts of the district. Sources said that one person was also injured due to a lightning strike in Bethel village near lower Haflong.

Meanwhile, the New Haflong Railway Station was once again seen completely merged with rain water, for which construction and restoration were on as the station was washed away along with a standing train less than a month ago due to heavy rainfall.

Given the heavy rainfall, the Dima Hasao district administration and disaster management authority issued an advisory to the public. In an advisory, it advised the public to minimise moving out of their residence other than for emergency or medical purposes.

Further, the DDMA urged people residing in and around vulnerable locations to shift to the nearest safe location or the nearest relief camps for immediate shelter if necessary.

For any emergency, the public can contact the district emergency operation centre (DEOC), the numbers are 03673236324, 036731077 (Toll free) and 09435530412.

Meanwhile, all educational institutions in Dima Hasao would remain closed from June 15 to June 18.

The administration also asked all village Gaon Buras, OCs /ICs of all PS/OPs of Dima Hasao to share information related to damage due to natural disasters for taking necessary action.