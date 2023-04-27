Assam NHM conducts Swasthya Manthan- 7

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, April 26: National Health Mission, Assam organised Swasthya Manthan-7, a review cum orientation workshop on Wednesday at Assam Water Centre, Guwahati. Dr M S Lakshmi Priya, IAS, mission director – NHM, Assam, Pankaj Chamuah, ACS, OSD, NHM, Assam, zonal administrative officers, state programme officials and district programme officials of NHM Assam were also present in the meeting.

The one-day review cum orientation workshop was held with participants from all the districts. SDM&HO, sectoral medical officers, district programme managers, zonal engineer (electrical), project engineer (civil), assistant engineer (civil), junior engineer (civil), urban health coordinators, block programme managers were also present among others.

Further, a district wise review was held on the health performance of each district, and discussions were held on how to improve the health of children and mothers. Also district wise annual action plan for the financial year 2023-24 was discussed thoroughly and necessary suggestions were given as per requirement. It is expected to determine any further course correction that may be required by the districts and any handholding required to improve the health indicators.

In the review meet, the best performers from the state, district and development partners were also felicitated by Dr M S Lakshmi Priya, IAS, mission director – NHM, Assam along with state officials for their hard work and dedication towards improving the health system in their respective districts.

It is worth mentioning here that as per reported figures Assam has shown improvement in the Health Indicators: the number of maternal death cases in 2022-23 (May – March) is reported as 475 against 720 number of deaths in 2021-22 (May – March), showing a decline of 245 deaths (34%); the number of child death cases in 2022-23 (May – March) is reported as 6,202 against 7,283 number of deaths in 2021-22 (May – March) showing a decline of 1081 deaths (14.8%).

It may be noted that Swasthya Manthan – 1 was held on June 8, 2022, Swasthya Manthan- 2 was held on August 2, 2022, Swasthya Manthan – 3 was held on September 27, 2022, Swasthya Manthan – 4 was held on October 31, 2022, Swasthya Manthan – 5 was held on December 28, 2022 and Swasthya Manthan – 6 was held on March 4, 2023 under the initiative of Dr M S Lakshmi Priya, IAS, mission director – National Health Mission, Assam.

