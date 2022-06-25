Assam: No Let-Up In Nagaon Flood Scenes

Allegations of malpractices in distribution of relief galore, DC talks toug

NAGAON, June 24: Flood scene remained unchanged in Nagaon district and over 5.9 lakh people in around 331 revenue villages under Kampur, Nagaon, Raha, Dhing, Samaguri and Rupahi revenue circles are still reeling under flood water till the time of filing this report, sources said.

Taking the advantage of the situation, a section of people engaged in distribution system including village headmen are allegedly collecting Rs 20 to Rs 30 in the name of distribution of essential commodities from each of these flood victims in the flood ravaged areas especially at Kampur as well as at Phulguri Mohgarh in greater Raha areas.

While chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma ensured sufficient supplies of food, sanitary and other facilities to the flood hit people, at that time, collection of ransom from these flood ravaged people by a section of people engaged in flood relief distribution system has drawn wide reaction among all in the district.

Reacting sharply to such misdeeds or malpractices initiated by some agent engaged in the relief distribution system, many of inmates as well as other flood hit people alleged that the distributor – agents who went to distribute food and other essential commodities at Bahakabari and Garukhanda villages, allegedly distributed 1 kilograms rice, 200 gms dal, 200 ml mustard oil per head among the flood hit families in the village and took Rs 30 from each family for that.

Similarly, the village headman of Phulguri Mohgarh areas which is not far from the residence of Raha MLA Sashi Kanta Das, allegedly took Rs 20 from every flood hit families in exchange of a packet of flood relief containing 1 kilograms rice, 200 gms dal, 200 ml mustard oil, 200 gms salt.

However, they further alleged that such packets of food and other essential commodities were being distributed once in a week with which they had to survive.

Meanwhile, when intimated about such developments, Nisarg Hivare, DC, Nagaon, warned of strict action against those involved in such evil practices.

On the other hand, Palash Ranjan Changmai, the state general secretary of Asom Jatiyatabadi Yuba Chatra Parishad, on Friday arrived at Nagaon and reviewed the flood situation at various places in Nagaon and Raha revenue circles.