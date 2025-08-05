Nagaland: 5 tribes committee on job quota suspends 3rd phase agitation

HT Correspondent

DIMAPUR, Aug 4: The 5 Tribes Committee on Review of Reservation Policy (CoRRP) on Monday put its proposed third phase agitation on hold.

The move follows newly appointed chief secretary Sentiyanger Imchen’s assertion to the committee at a meeting in his office today that the state cabinet will have a sitting on August 6 and take a final call on its core demands, including the framing of terms of reference and composition of a commission to look into the demands within the next fortnight.

CoRRP convenor Tesinlo Semy and member secretary GK Zhimomi, in a release, after the meeting said Imchen on August 2 invited the 5 Tribes CoRRP for the meeting in Kohima.

The meeting discussed the core demands of the committee and the response of the state government to them so far.

The committee has been demanding that the 48 years of indefinite job quota for seven backward tribes in Nagaland, introduced in 1977 with an initial duration of 10 years, either be scrapped or the remaining unreserved quota be reserved exclusively for the five tribes of Sumi, Ao, Lotha, Angami and Rengma.

On May 29, the 5 Tribes CoRRP held protest rallies in all the districts inhabited by the five tribes and submitted an ultimatum reminder to the state government on their “legitimate demands”.

Subsequently, on June 12, the state cabinet decided in principle to constitute a commission to examine all aspects of the reservation policy in government employment.

Again, on July 9, the committee held a protest in front of the Nagaland civil secretariat to press for its demands.

The committee had warned that the five tribes intend to intensify the agitation in various forms till their grievances are addressed.