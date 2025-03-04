Assam Opposition Leader Criticizes Government’s Response to APSC Scam 

Saikia has accused that the government is protecting some officials and not acting decisively on the report of the inquiry committee.

GUWAHATI, Mar 4: Opposition Leader (LoP) in the Assam Assembly, Debabrata Saikia, has expressed strong discontentment regarding Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma’s reaction to the alleged Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) scam.

“We are not content with the response of the Chief Minister. The investigation done by the Justice (Retd) Biplab Kumar Sarma Committee has raised various recommendations, but the current government is not willing to implement them. They seem to be looking after some officers, so they are not submitting a correct affidavit,” Saikia said, expressing his frustration over the approach of the government.

The APSC scam, uncovered in 2016, entailed large-scale corruption in hiring, where government positions were said to be sold for bribes. The scandal resulted in the arrest of several officials and applicants, leading to a complete revamp of the state’s public service hiring system.

The state government, as a response to the controversy, appointed a panel headed by Justice (Retd) Biplab Sarma to examine the case and recommend reforms. Though the panel provided its report, opposition leaders complained that the important recommendations have not been implemented in their entirety, and some individuals have escaped the book.

Saikia’s statement in the Assembly is a reflection of the increasing frustration among opposition members, who feel that the government does not have the political will to provide justice. He also blamed the ruling party for selectively applying the recommendations of the committee to protect those with political connections.