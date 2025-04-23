Manipur Police Arrest Arambai Tengol and KCP(PWG) Members Amid Rising Security Concerns

HT Digital

IMPHAL, APR 23: Manipur Police have arrested two members of the Arambai Tengol Unit-41 Jiribam for the kidnapping and assault of an Assam resident. The incident took place on April 21, and the suspects have been identified as RK Khomdonsana (32) from Bhutangkhal and Lourembam Thoiba (20) from Uchathol.

- Advertisement -

They allegedly abducted and attacked Ajimul Hussain Laskar, a resident of Bakhal in Assam’s Cachar district.

In separate operations conducted on the same day, security forces detained Sorokhaibam Malemnganba Singh, an active member of the Kangleipak Communist Party (People’s War Group) — KCP(PWG) — from the Wangoo Sadankhong area in Kakching District. Singh’s arrest adds to the ongoing efforts to crack down on militant activities in the region.

Additionally, police arrested Longjam Tony Singh (37), another KCP(PWG) operative, near Mangal Hospital in Imphal West District. Tony Singh was reportedly involved in a series of extortion activities targeting local residents across the Imphal area.

During the arrest, two mobile phones were recovered from his possession, which are believed to have been used in coordinating illegal operations.

- Advertisement -

These arrests come at a time when security concerns continue to escalate in Manipur. The swift actions by police and security forces highlight the ongoing efforts to restore order and curb criminal and extremist activities across the northeastern state.