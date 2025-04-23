38.8 C
Beloved Assamese Comedian Fwilao Basumatary, ‘Basuda’ of Beharbari Outpost, Passes Away

HT Digital

GUWAHATI, APR 23: Renowned Assamese comedian Fwilao Basumatary, famous for his beloved character “Basuda” in the long-running television series Beharbari Outpost, passed away on Tuesday night in Guwahati, Assam. He had been undergoing treatment for a physical ailment over the past few days.

Basumatary was a key figure in Beharbari Outpost and one of its main attractions for many years. His portrayal of the lovable and humorous “Basuda” made him a household name across Assam, endearing him to audiences of all ages.

Before rising to fame as an actor, Fwilao Basumatary was a celebrated singer in the Boro language. He was considered a pioneer of Boro music, having composed and performed numerous songs that resonated deeply within the Boro community since the 1990s.

His passion for his mother tongue remained strong throughout his life, often weaving Boro words and cultural elements into his dialogues on Beharbari Outpost.

The news of his passing has left a deep void in the hearts of his fans, the Boro community, and the cultural world of Assam. Fwilao Basumatary’s contributions to both music and entertainment will be fondly remembered and cherished for generations.

