Dhubri Police Arrest Woman with 120 Yaba Tablets in Major Drug Bust

Assam
Updated:
By The Hills Times
HT Digital

GUWAHATI, APR 23: In a major breakthrough in the battle against drug trafficking, police in Dhubri district arrested a woman on Tuesday night following the recovery of a significant quantity of illicit substances.

The operation, conducted in Koimari Part IV, led to the seizure of 120 Yaba tablets, a potent synthetic drug that has raised growing concerns in the region.

The woman arrested has been identified as 35-year-old Sofiya Khatun, a resident of Koimari Part IV and wife of Matiar Rahman. Officers from the Golakganj police station apprehended Khatun during the operation, which underscores the ongoing efforts by law enforcement agencies to address the rising drug trade in the area.

Authorities have emphasized that this operation is part of a broader strategy aimed at curbing drug trafficking networks operating in the border regions. The recovery of Yaba tablets signals the increasing prevalence of synthetic drugs, which are proving to be a serious threat to both public health and safety in the community.

A thorough investigation is currently underway to determine the origin of the seized narcotics, with police actively pursuing leads to uncover whether a larger network of individuals is involved in the illegal trade.

Officials have assured the public that they remain resolute in their commitment to tackling drug trafficking and will continue their vigilance to safeguard the region from such criminal activities.

